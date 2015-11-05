Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Vegan Studies Project

Author Laura Wright
Ashley Evans
/

For author Laura Wright, being a vegan is a choice in diet and identity. It shapes what she eats and wears, as well as how she is perceived in a culinary culture that revolves around meat.

Her new book "The Vegan Studies: Food, Animals and Gender in the Age of Terror" (University of Georgia Press/2015) unpacks the vegan identity through the lens of health, politics and pop culture. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Wright about the book and how veganism has been molded by American culture.

Wright reads at Malaprop's Bookstore in Asheville on Friday, November 6 at 7 p.m. 

Laura Wright Vegan Malaprop's Bookstore The Vegan Studies Food
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
