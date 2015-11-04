Movies On The Radio & 'Citizen Kane' At NCMA

This month's Movies on the Radio is a live event at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. The State of Things host Frank Stasio will join Marsha Gordon of NC State University's Film Studies department and Laura Boyes from the North Carolina Museum of Art for a screening and discussion of Citizen Kane, a 1941 film that's topped the best-of-cinema lists for decades. In it, Orson Welles, a 26-year-old boy wonder, stormed cinema with a Shakespearian exposé of a power-mad media mogul’s rise and fall. His daring subject, splintered timeline, and bold visuals sent a shock wave through Hollywood, which never quite forgave him for being a genius.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJekH77oT-U

You are invited to come watch Citizen Kane with Frank and join in the discussion of the film.

Join us Friday November 20, 2015 at The NCMA's new SECU Auditorium. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and screening starts at 7:30.