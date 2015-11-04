Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Fosa: King Of The Madagascar Jungle

1 of 3
Fosa are the top mammalian predator on Madagascar, and their diet includes lemurs.
kellinahandbasket
2 of 3
The fosa has a long, slender body and a head similar to a mongoose but is the size of a small cougar.
Mike Fisher
3 of 3
Mathias Appel

In the jungles of Madagascar roams an endemic beast known as the fosa. It has the frame of a small cougar and head of a mongoose, hunting any animal with a heartbeat, including lemurs.

Though the fosa rests atop the food chain in Madagascar, slash and burn agriculture threaten the future of this already dwindling population.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Luke Dollar, professor of biology at Pfeiffer University and fosa researcher with National Geographic, about this Malagasy carnivore.

Dollar will speak at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh as part of the Extreme Mammals exhibit. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFosaLuke DollarNorth Carolina Museum of Natural SciencesExtreme MammalsMadagascarAnimalsConservation
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio