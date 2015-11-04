Fosa: King Of The Madagascar Jungle

In the jungles of Madagascar roams an endemic beast known as the fosa. It has the frame of a small cougar and head of a mongoose, hunting any animal with a heartbeat, including lemurs.

Though the fosa rests atop the food chain in Madagascar, slash and burn agriculture threaten the future of this already dwindling population.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Luke Dollar, professor of biology at Pfeiffer University and fosa researcher with National Geographic, about this Malagasy carnivore.

Dollar will speak at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh as part of the Extreme Mammals exhibit.