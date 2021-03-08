Extreme Mammals

-
Scientists have found bat fossils dating back 55 million years ago, but they still do not know the genesis of their evolution. As time passed since those…
-
Scientists have found bat fossils dating back 55 million years ago, but they still do not know the genesis of their evolution. As time passed since those…
-
In the jungles of Madagascar roams an endemic beast known as the fosa. It has the frame of a small cougar and head of a mongoose, hunting any animal with…
-
In the jungles of Madagascar roams an endemic beast known as the fosa. It has the frame of a small cougar and head of a mongoose, hunting any animal with…