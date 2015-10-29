Bringing The World Home To You

#Culture360: #AssaultAtSpringValley, 'Being Mary Jane,' Kendrick At Kennedy And More

1 of 3
Gabrielle Union stars in 'Being Mary Jane,' a BET show that challenges the portrayal of the black female.
Gina Hughes
2 of 3
Rapper Kendrick Lamar
Jon Elbaz
3 of 3
Former Duke pitcher Marcus Stroman is part of a declining African-American population in Major League Baseball.
Arturo Pardavila III

News outlets across the country played a cell phone video this week of a white sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina violently arresting a black female student. The officer was fired, but public dialogue continues about the video and the alarming questions it raises about how school authorities discipline students.

In pop culture, television programs like Being Mary Jane are challenging media's portrayal of black women.

 Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American Studies, and Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and multimedia at St. Augustine University's about race and discipline in the classroom, Being Mary Jane, and Kendrick Lamar's recent performance at the Kennedy Center.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
