Culture360: #AssaultAtSpringValley, 'Being Mary Jane,' Kendrick At Kennedy And More

News outlets across the country played a cell phone video this week of a white sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina violently arresting a black female student. The officer was fired, but public dialogue continues about the video and the alarming questions it raises about how school authorities discipline students.

In pop culture, television programs like Being Mary Jane are challenging media's portrayal of black women.

CREDIT HTTP://LEFTOFBLACK.TUMBLR.COM/

Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American Studies, and Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and multimedia at St. Augustine University's about race and discipline in the classroom, Being Mary Jane, and Kendrick Lamar's recent performance at the Kennedy Center.