U.S. Teams Search For Missing WWII Remains In India

Hundreds of U.S. aircrafts were lost during World War II along a remote military supply route in the Himalayas called the Hump. The treacherous terrain caused hundreds of World War II service members to crash, scattering their remains along the region.

For decades, families have waited for the lost veterans' remains to return to the U.S., but a border dispute between India and China has stalled military search efforts from recovering the remains.

In September, India quietly let the first U.S. search team in six years back into the region. Families are hopeful the remains will be recovered, but the clock is ticking as the memories of long lost relatives fade.

