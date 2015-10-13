Bringing The World Home To You

Furniture Sales Up While Furniture Sizes Down

Flat screen TVs are one of the reasons for the decreasing size of furniture. Many people opt to mount them on the wall, which eliminates the need for an entertainment center.
Jeremy Levine
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Flat screen TVs are one of the reasons for the decreasing size of furniture. Many people opt to mount them on the wall, which eliminates the need for an entertainment center.

For more than 100 years, the High Point Market has offered furniture and home furnishings to buyers from across the state. Today, the market is the world’s largest furniture trade show.

The furniture industry has been an economic boon for the Triad and it continues to adapt to new needs as the next generation starts to settle down and buy furniture.

Furniture sales are up more than 35 percent in the last five years, and millenials are opting for smaller furniture than previous generations, according to a report by Greensboro News & Record business reporter Dick Barron.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Barron about the High Point Market and the changing industry.

The next installment of the market begins on Saturday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 22.

The music in this program was written and performed by Magpie Thief, a modern acoustic folk duo from Greensboro featuring Matty Sheets and Emily Stewart. They will play at Rhino Market & Deli in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 17 and at Gia in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 24. 

