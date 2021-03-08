-
Business is booming for the furniture industry — especially home furnishings.It's a stark contrast to the number of businesses that have had to…
-
Raul and Sandra Torres of High Point wanted to give themselves a retirement gift back in December 2019, so they purchased the Mendenhall-Blair House, a…
-
United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has long been a political fundraiser in North Carolina. He’s amassed millions for Republican candidates in…
-
Now is the time when furniture executives often travel to China to inspect their products coming to the High Point Market in the spring. But the outbreak…
-
Guilford is one of eight counties in North Carolina that has more than 40 gangs, according to 2016 numbers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol…
-
Guilford is one of eight counties in North Carolina that has more than 40 gangs, according to 2016 numbers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol…
-
High Point University history professor Paul Ringel wanted to give his students a lesson in local history that took them beyond traditional sources and…
-
High Point University history professor Paul Ringel wanted to give his students a lesson in local history that took them beyond traditional sources and…
-
Guilford County residents are preparing for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new baseball stadium in High Point on Friday.City officials still need to ask…
-
Guilford County residents will get another chance tonight to voice their questions and concerns about the plan for a baseball stadium in downtown High…