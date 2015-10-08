Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Nasher Museum Celebrates 10 Years With Artist Odili Donald Odita

1 of 4
Odili Donald Odita stands in front of his mural, a public art display at the Nasher Museum of Art.
J Caldwell
2 of 4
A closer look at Odita's mural at the Nasher
J Caldwell
3 of 4
Odita also created a mural outside of the downtown Durham YMCA.
J Caldwell
4 of 4
Downtown Durham YMCA mural
J Caldwell

Duke University’s Nasher Museum opened its doors in the fall of 2005 with a vision for a first-rate museum but without a clear path to get there. Luckily the board hired talented staff, and within a few years they were on their way to becoming an established museum with robust collections of contemporary art and art by people of African descent. 

For their 10th anniversary the museum commissioned artist Odili Donald Odita to paint one of their indoor walls and an outdoor wall in downtown Durham. Odita is an abstract painter recognized for the way his art explores history, emotion and culture.  

His downtown mural will be unveiled this Saturday as part of Nasher10 Unplugged, a block party in downtown Durham from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring a variety of art and music.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Trevor Schoonmaker, chief curator of the Nasher, and abstract painter Odili Donald Odita.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPublic ArtNasher Museum of ArtOdili Donald OditiTrevor SchoonmakerDuke University
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio