The Nasher Museum Celebrates 10 Years With Artist Odili Donald Odita

Duke University’s Nasher Museum opened its doors in the fall of 2005 with a vision for a first-rate museum but without a clear path to get there. Luckily the board hired talented staff, and within a few years they were on their way to becoming an established museum with robust collections of contemporary art and art by people of African descent.

For their 10th anniversary the museum commissioned artist Odili Donald Odita to paint one of their indoor walls and an outdoor wall in downtown Durham. Odita is an abstract painter recognized for the way his art explores history, emotion and culture.

His downtown mural will be unveiled this Saturday as part of Nasher10 Unplugged, a block party in downtown Durham from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring a variety of art and music.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Trevor Schoonmaker, chief curator of the Nasher, and abstract painter Odili Donald Odita.