Balsam Range Returns To IBMA

Balsam Range is a bluegrass band with the accolades to show for it.

The Haywood County quintet won two awards at this year’s IBMA awards: "Song of the Year" and "Vocal Group of the Year." The group was nominated for six IBMA Awards this year. The band’s fifth studio album, Five, combines traditional bluegrass and gospel with songs about home and hard times.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the band about the IBMA Awards and the importance of staying true to your roots.

Balsam Range is Buddy Melton on fiddle and vocals, Tim Surrett on upright bass, Darren Nicholson on mandolin and vocals, Marc Pruett on banjo, and Caleb Smith on acoustic guitar and vocals.

The band plays at the Raleigh Convention Center at 6:15 p.m. tonight.