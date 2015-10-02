Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Balsam Range Returns To IBMA

1 of 3
Balsam Range won 'Song of the Year' and 'Vocal Group of the Year' at this year's IBMA awards.
Courtest of Laughing Penguin Publicity
2 of 3
Balsam Range
Courtest of Laughing Penguin Publicity
3 of 3
Courtesy of Laughing Penguin Publicity

Balsam Range is a bluegrass band with the accolades to show for it.

The Haywood County quintet won two awards at this year’s IBMA awards: "Song of the Year" and "Vocal Group of the Year." The group was nominated for six IBMA Awards this year. The band’s fifth studio album, Five, combines traditional bluegrass and gospel with songs about home and hard times.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the band about the IBMA Awards and the importance of staying true to your roots.

Balsam Range is Buddy Melton on fiddle and vocals, Tim Surrett on upright bass, Darren Nicholson on mandolin and vocals, Marc Pruett on banjo, and Caleb Smith on acoustic guitar and vocals.

The band plays at the Raleigh Convention Center at 6:15 p.m. tonight

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsIBMABalsam RangeBluegrass MusicBuddy MeltonTim SurrettDarren NicholsonMarc PruettCaleb SmithSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio