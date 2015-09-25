House Speaker John Boehner told colleagues he will resign in October. The Republican leader faced a rebellion in his own party from tea party members who say Boehner is not conservative enough.

And presidential hopeful Donald Trump maintains his lead in a match-up of Republican candidates in an Elon University poll. But the same poll finds Democratic contender Hillary Clinton would defeat Trump in the general election.

State lawmakers set a new primary date: voters will head to the polls on March 15.

Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in political news across the state and the nation.