#Culture360: The Emmys, 'Empire,' Serena Williams And More
Serena Williams won the first three Grand Slams of the tennis season and is considered one of the top female tennis players ever but is often scrutinized for her demeanor.
Yann Caradec
Viola Davis recently became the first woman of color to win 'Best Lead Actress in a Drama' at the Emmy's thanks to her role in 'How To Get Away With Murder.'
Gage Skidmore
A new season of television launches this week with hit shows Empire and Black-ish. The shows are breaking records and barriers with audiences, showcasing narratives of black life in America.
Meanwhile, Viola Davis won an Emmy this weekend for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series," becoming the first woman of color to win the award.
Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American Studies, and Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and multimedia at St. Augustine University's about the Emmys, Empire, and the media's depiction of tennis star Serena Williams.