Culture360: The Emmys, 'Empire,' Serena Williams And More

A new season of television launches this week with hit shows Empire and Black-ish. The shows are breaking records and barriers with audiences, showcasing narratives of black life in America.

Meanwhile, Viola Davis won an Emmy this weekend for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series," becoming the first woman of color to win the award.

Credit HTTP://LEFTOFBLACK.TUMBLR.COM/ / Natalie Bullock Brown (left) and Mark Anthony Neal (right)

Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American Studies, and Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and multimedia at St. Augustine University's about the Emmys, Empire, and the media's depiction of tennis star Serena Williams.