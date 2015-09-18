Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Creepy Crawlers Are Friends And Food

Periodical Cicada Shells
Bill Reynolds
An hors d'ouevres plate with odonates, an order of carniverous insects like dragonflies
Zack Lemann
'Northern Dusk Singing Cicada' feeding
Bill Reynolds
Davis' Southeastern Dog Day Cicada
Bill Reynolds
Periodical Cicada Nymph
Bill Reynolds
Periodical Cicada Nymph
Bill Reynolds
Zack Lemann is the chief entomologist at the Audobon Insectarium in New Orleans.
Zack Lemann
Zack Lemann samples termites
Zack Lemann

Arthropods comprise the great majority of the animal kingdom. Although many humans see them mostly as pests, they are vital to our everyday lives. They are pollinators, decomposers, and a nutrient-rich food source for a wide range of species.  

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences celebrates the world of bugs this Saturday with BugFest, a daylong event with entomologists, scientists, and more than 100 exhibits, crafts, games and activities.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by three bug experts: Zack Lemann is the chief entomologist at the Audubon Nature Institute and an edible insects expert; De Anna Beasley is a postdoctoral researcher at North Carolina State University who focuses on ants; and Bill Reynolds is the curator of the Arthropod Zoo at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and a cicada expert.

Take a look at the shape-shifting qualities of fire ants below:

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
