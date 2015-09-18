Creepy Crawlers Are Friends And Food
Arthropods comprise the great majority of the animal kingdom. Although many humans see them mostly as pests, they are vital to our everyday lives. They are pollinators, decomposers, and a nutrient-rich food source for a wide range of species.
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences celebrates the world of bugs this Saturday with BugFest, a daylong event with entomologists, scientists, and more than 100 exhibits, crafts, games and activities.
Host Frank Stasio is joined by three bug experts: Zack Lemann is the chief entomologist at the Audubon Nature Institute and an edible insects expert; De Anna Beasley is a postdoctoral researcher at North Carolina State University who focuses on ants; and Bill Reynolds is the curator of the Arthropod Zoo at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and a cicada expert.
Take a look at the shape-shifting qualities of fire ants below: