The Next Chapter In The Hatfield-McCoy Saga

The Hatfields and the McCoys are two of the most well-known American families. Their legendary family feud ended more than a century ago but continues to capture the American imagination to this day.

In the past two decades, direct descendants of the patriarchs have been working to reunite the two families and reintroduce their heritage and story to the American public.

The new book, "REUNION" documents the most recent chapter of the families' story and traces their modern-day journey to reconciliation.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with the book's author Ron McCoy, the great-great-great-grandson of the McCoy family patriarch, and with Reo Hatfield, the man behind the 2003 Hatfield-McCoy family truce.