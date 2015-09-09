Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Next Chapter In The Hatfield-McCoy Saga

In 2003 the Hatfields and the McCoys signed a truce oficially ending the family fued. Pictuered here are Reo Hatfield, Bo McCoy and Ron McCoy/
Ron McCoy and Jerry D. Hatfield
The Hatfields and McCoys gathering outside a courthouse in 2000.
Ron McCoy and Jerry D. Hatfield
Ron McCoy at the gravesite of his great-great-great-grandfather Randolph McCoy.
Ron McCoy and Jerry D. Hatfield
Devil Anse Hatfield
Randolph McCoy

The Hatfields and the McCoys are two of the most well-known American families. Their legendary family feud ended more than a century ago but continues to capture the American imagination to this day.

In the past two decades, direct descendants of the patriarchs have been working to reunite the two families and reintroduce their heritage and story to the American public.

The new book, "REUNION" documents the most recent chapter of the families' story and traces their modern-day journey to reconciliation.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with the book's author Ron McCoy, the great-great-great-grandson of the McCoy family patriarch, and with Reo Hatfield, the man behind the 2003 Hatfield-McCoy family truce.

Ron will be signing from his book at the Hatfield McCoy Heritage days September 24-26.

Reunion, Reo Hatfield, Ron McCoy, Hatfield-McCoy, Family Feud, Appalachia, Heritage, Family Heritage
