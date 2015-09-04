A Country Music Misfit Forges His Own Path

Guitarist Dale Watson feels out of place in the modern country music world, and he is perfectly OK with that. The Texas musician believes the genre has changed so much that it lost its identity, so he created a new genre of his own—Ameripolitan.

Ameripolitan music is original music with prominent roots influence, and the genre’s tagline is, "We’re not about leaving country music behind, we’re taking the ‘real’ country music with us."

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars recently released the new album “Call Me Insane” and will tour North Carolina in the coming weeks. The band performs at the National Folk Festival in Greensboro September 11-13 and at Schoolkids Records in Raleigh on Tuesday, September 15.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dale Watson and His Lone Stars, and they perform live in studio. The band is Dale Watson on guitar and vocals; Mike Bernal on drums and percussion; Chris Crepps on upright bass and background vocals; and Don Pawlak on pedal steel.