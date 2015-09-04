Bringing The World Home To You

A Country Music Misfit Forges His Own Path

1 of 3
Dale Watson is an artist who calls his mix of roots and country music Ameripolitan.
Sarah Wilson
2 of 3
Dale Watson
Sarah Wilson
3 of 3
Dale Watson
LeAnn Mueller

Guitarist Dale Watson feels out of place in the modern country music world, and he is perfectly OK with that. The Texas musician believes the genre has changed so much that it lost its identity, so he created a new genre of his own—Ameripolitan.

Ameripolitan music is original music with prominent roots influence, and the genre’s tagline is, "We’re not about leaving country music behind, we’re taking the ‘real’ country music with us."

Dale Watson and His Lone Stars recently released the new album “Call Me Insane” and will tour North Carolina in the coming weeks. The band performs at the National Folk Festival in Greensboro September 11-13 and at Schoolkids Records in Raleigh on Tuesday, September 15.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dale Watson and His Lone Stars, and they perform live in studio. The band is Dale Watson on guitar and vocals; Mike Bernal on drums and percussion; Chris Crepps on upright bass and background vocals; and Don Pawlak on pedal steel.

Dale Watson, Music, National Folk Festival, Schoolkids Records, Call Me Insane, Dale Watson and His Lone Stars, Mike Bernal, Chris Crepps, Don Pawlak, Ameripolitan, Greensboro
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio