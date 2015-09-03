Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Story Of George Moses Horton, Enslaved NC Poet Turned Published Author

1 of 5
'Poet' looks at the life of poet George Moses Horton
Don Tate
2 of 5
An illustration by Don Tate in his book 'Poet'
Don Tate
3 of 5
Don Tate is the author and illustrator of 'Poet: The Remarkable Story of George Moses Horton.'
Sam Bond
4 of 5
A portion of George Moses Horton's poem 'The Musical Chamber'
North Carolina Collection, Wilson Library
5 of 5
An acrostic poem titled 'Mr. Davenport's Address to his Lady.' The first letters of each line spell Doctrine Davenport, who, presumably was Mr. Davenport's lady.
Pettigrew Family Papers, Southern Historical Collection, Wilson Library

George Moses Horton was born into slavery in Northampton County, N.C. in the late 18th century. He was enslaved in rural Chatham County for most of his life, yet he built a remarkable career for himself off the plantation.

As a child, George secretly taught himself how to read, and as a teenager he began making trips to Chapel Hill where he composed poems for students on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.

  Horton eventually became the first African American in the South to publish a book, and many of his works are now housed at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Wilson Library.

The new children’s book “Poet: The Remarkable Story of George Moses Horton” (Peachtree Publishers/2015) tells the story of George Moses Horton and celebrates his lasting legacy.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks to author and illustrator Don Tate, and North Carolina Collection curator Bob Anthony about the collection of George Moses Horton works at UNC. Tate launches his book at UNC-Chapel Hill's Wilson Library tonight at 5 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGeorge Moses HortonPoetUNC-Chapel HillBob AnthonyDon TateNorth Carolina CollectionWilson Library
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Phoebe Judge
Phoebe Judge is an award-winning journalist whose work has been featured on a numerous national radio programs. She regularly conducts interviews and anchors WUNC's broadcast of Here & Now. Previously, Phoebe served as producer, reporter and guest host for the nationally distributed public radio program The Story. Earlier in her career, Phoebe reported from the gulf coast of Mississippi. She covered the BP oil spill and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. Phoebe's work has won multiple Edward R. Murrow and Associated Press awards. Phoebe was born and raised in Chicago and is graduate of Bennington College and the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies.
