Wilson Library

-
George Moses Horton was born into slavery in Northampton County, N.C. in the late 18th century. He was enslaved in rural Chatham County for most of his…
-
George Moses Horton was born into slavery in Northampton County, N.C. in the late 18th century. He was enslaved in rural Chatham County for most of his…
-
Tens of thousands of African-Americans called Appalachia home in the early 20th century, yet most popular representations of the region rarely include…
-
Tens of thousands of African-Americans called Appalachia home in the early 20th century, yet most popular representations of the region rarely include…