SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Southern Rock With Southern Culture on the Skids

Southern Culture on the Skids
Ron Keith
/
Southern Culture on the Skids features (l-r) Dave Hartman on drums, Rick Miller on guitar and Mary Huff on bass.

Southern Culture on the Skids (SCOTS) formed in Chapel Hill more than 30 years ago. Since then, they have traveled the globe with their brand of southern rock.

They are playing at Be Loud ’15, a benefit concert held at Cat’s Cradle tonight and tomorrow and hosted by the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation. They’ll be back at Cat’s Cradle September 19 for a concert to benefit Carrboro Elementary School.

SCOTS features Rick Miller on guitar, Mary Huff on bass and Dave Hartman on drums.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Southern Culture on the Skids about their music and involvement with Be Loud!

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio