Southern Rock With Southern Culture on the Skids

Southern Culture on the Skids (SCOTS) formed in Chapel Hill more than 30 years ago. Since then, they have traveled the globe with their brand of southern rock.

They are playing at Be Loud ’15, a benefit concert held at Cat’s Cradle tonight and tomorrow and hosted by the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation. They’ll be back at Cat’s Cradle September 19 for a concert to benefit Carrboro Elementary School.

SCOTS features Rick Miller on guitar, Mary Huff on bass and Dave Hartman on drums.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Southern Culture on the Skids about their music and involvement with Be Loud!