The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock was the master of psychological thrillers and suspense. Many of his movies are considered among the greatest in film history.
Alfred Hitchcock is one of the most celebrated and prolific filmmakers in cinema.

He directed more than 50 films in six decades, mastered the art of psychological thrillers and suspense, and meticulously crafted scenes filled with compelling visuals. 

Many know Hitchcock for his later works like "Psycho" and "The Birds," but this episode of Movies on the Radio looks at the entirety of his career, from his early days in the United Kingdom to the films he made in Hollywood in the last years of his life. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art about your favorite Hitchcock films. 

