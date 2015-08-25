Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Summer Sisters Present 'Behind the Boots'

1 of 3
Wonder Woman is perhaps the most well-known female superhero. She is the inspiration for the play 'Behind the Boots' presented in Durham this weekend by Summer Sisters, a local theater group.
Mark Anderson
2 of 3
Theater ensemble Summer Sisters performing 'Monster Camp' in 2014, a piece inspired by Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein.'
Summer Sisters
3 of 3
Theater ensemble Summer Sisters performing 'Monster Camp' in 2014, a piece inspired by Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein.'
Summer Sisters

Wonder Woman is an iconic superhero best known for her battle skills and formidable weapons. The Amazonian warrior princess is often seen with her Lasso of Truth, invisible airplane and indestructible bracelets. She first appeared in comic books in 1941, but her image and character has since soared far beyond the page.

Triangle-based theater group Summer Sisters used the pop-culture icon as inspiration for a new experimental theater piece called “Behind the Boots.” It explores the connections between heroism, feminism, truth, justice, and their own everyday lives.

The play is on stage at Common Ground Theatre August 27-29 at 8 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio previews the production with three Summer Sisters artists: Rachel Klem is an acting coach and instructor at NC State who founded and directs the group; Tamara Kissane is a freelance theater artist who co-leads and directs the group; and Dierdre Shipman works in the theater department at Duke University and has participated in every Summer Sisters’ performance.

Watch the trailer for the play below:

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio