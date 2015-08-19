Advice From Duke University Social Scientist Dan Ariely

Dan Ariely credits his career to an accident that left him in a hospital bed for three years.

At age 17, Ariely suffered from third degree burns on most of his body after a chemical explosion.

It was his inability to move for long periods of time that allowed him to observe the nuances of human behavior.

Today, Ariely is a world-renowned social scientist. He writes a regular advice column for The Wall Street Journal, answering questions about everything from why we lie to how to get kids to eat their vegetables.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dan Ariely, professor of behavioral economics at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, about his latest research, and Ariely takes questions from listeners.

Ariely’s newest book is a compilation of his advice columns, called “Irrationally Yours” (HarperCollins/2015).