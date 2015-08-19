Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Advice From Duke University Social Scientist Dan Ariely

Dan Ariely is a world renowned behavioral economist at Duke University.
nrkbeta
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Dan Ariely credits his career to an accident that left him in a hospital bed for three years.

At age 17, Ariely suffered from third degree burns on most of his body after a chemical explosion.

It was his inability to move for long periods of time that allowed him to observe the nuances of human behavior.

Today, Ariely is a world-renowned social scientist. He writes a regular advice column for The Wall Street Journal, answering questions about everything from why we lie to how to get kids to eat their vegetables.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dan Ariely, professor of behavioral economics at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, about his latest research, and Ariely takes questions from listeners.

Ariely’s newest book is a compilation of his advice columns, called “Irrationally Yours” (HarperCollins/2015).

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsDan ArielyBehavioral EconomicsIrrationally YoursDuke University
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio