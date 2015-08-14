Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
Racial Ambiguity In Asian American Culture

Book cover of Racial Ambiguity in Asian American Culture by Jennifer Ho
Jennifer Ho
/

People often refer to Tiger Woods as a black golfer but never an Asian golfer, despite his mother's Thai heritage. Woods’ identity made professor Jennifer Ho think about the complicated ways society labels multiracial people.

And it also got her thinking about her own experience identifying as a Chinese Jamaican American.

  She turned those thoughts into a new book, "Racial Ambiguity in Asian American Culture" (Rutgers University Press/2015), which explores some of the social, cultural and historical perspectives on the lives of Asian Americans. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Ho, professor and director of graduate studies of English at UNC-Chapel Hill, about her findings. 

