Tab Hunter was a Hollywood golden boy whose looks propelled him into quick fame. He starred in more than 40 major motion pictures including “Battle Cry” and “Damn Yankees.”

He became famous for being shirtless in many of his roles. But despite his prominent image, Hunter remained private about his personal life until 2005 when he published the autobiography “Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star.” It tells his version of 1950s Hollywood and illuminates what it was like to be a young, gay actor at the end of the big-studio era.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Chuck Adams, executive editor of the autobiography, and previews a new documentary based on the book that’s featured at this year’s North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival (NCGLFF).

He will also preview the full NCGLFF 2015 lineup with Jim Carl, senior director of the Carolina Theatre of Durham who has been involved in the festival since its inception 20 years ago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kc-BbhbZZXs