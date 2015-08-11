Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Tab Hunter Confidential

1 of 4
A compilation of magazine covers from all over the world showing Tab Hunter at the peak of his celebrity.
Photo courtesy of Chuck Adams
2 of 4
Tab Hunter starred in more than 40 major motion pictures in Hollywood. He was often shirtless and portrayed as a lust object.
Photo courtesy of Chuck Adams
3 of 4
A photo of Tab (left) with his mother and brother, Walt in 1937.
Photo courtesy of Chuck Adams
4 of 4
Tab with co-star Dawn Addams on the set of 'Return to Treasure Island.'
MGM CLIP & STILL

Tab Hunter was a Hollywood golden boy whose looks propelled him into quick fame. He starred in more than 40 major motion pictures including “Battle Cry” and “Damn Yankees.” 

He became famous for being shirtless in many of his roles. But despite his prominent image, Hunter remained private about his personal life until 2005 when he published the autobiography “Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star.” It tells his version of 1950s Hollywood and illuminates what it was like to be a young, gay actor at the end of the big-studio era.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Chuck Adams, executive editor of the autobiography, and previews a new documentary based on the book that’s featured at this year’s North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival (NCGLFF).

He will also preview the full NCGLFF 2015 lineup with Jim Carl, senior director of the Carolina Theatre of Durham who has been involved in the festival since its inception 20 years ago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kc-BbhbZZXs

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsTab HunterTab Hunter ConfidentialChuck AdamsNCGLFFNorth Carolina Gay+Lesbian Film FestJim CarlThe Carolina TheatreDocumentaryDocumentary FilmFilm Festival
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio