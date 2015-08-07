Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Epic

Kamasi Washington (in yellow) is one of the best young jazz saxophonist in the industry. He's garned fame for working with rapper Kendrick Lamar, but his most recent record has a lot of acclaim.
Mike Park
Mike Park
Mike Park

Kamasi Washington has long been known in the world of musical performers, but he is becoming a more popular name in mainstream music in 2015.

He performed on one of the most well-known and well-received hip-hop records this year, Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly. The album increased attention to the intersection of jazz and hip-hop.

Washington’s new record, The Epic, features a 32-piece orchestra, a 20-piece choir and a 10-piece band and it melds together hip-hop, R&B, soul and jazz.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Washington about his new record and about bringing jazz back into the conversation around popular music. Washington performs at Durham's Motorco Friday August 7 at 9 p.m.  

Jazz Night In America featured Kamasi Washington and the music of The Epic at its release party, and in its full glory. From the Regent Theater in Downtown L.A., Washington presents his new album with his working band, a choir, a string section and plenty of special guests.

Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
