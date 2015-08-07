Kamasi Washington has long been known in the world of musical performers, but he is becoming a more popular name in mainstream music in 2015.

He performed on one of the most well-known and well-received hip-hop records this year, Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly. The album increased attention to the intersection of jazz and hip-hop.

Washington’s new record, The Epic, features a 32-piece orchestra, a 20-piece choir and a 10-piece band and it melds together hip-hop, R&B, soul and jazz.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Washington about his new record and about bringing jazz back into the conversation around popular music. Washington performs at Durham's Motorco Friday August 7 at 9 p.m.

Jazz Night In America featured Kamasi Washington and the music of The Epic at its release party, and in its full glory. From the Regent Theater in Downtown L.A., Washington presents his new album with his working band, a choir, a string section and plenty of special guests.