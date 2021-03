Seventeen GOP presidential contenders took the stage last night in a two-tiered appearance on Fox. Did the event help or hurt poll leaders Donald Trump and Jeb Bush?

Plus, the debate over Planned Parenthood funding continues on the Hill.

And Jon Stewart ends his 16-year run on The Daily Show.

Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin and Catawba College political science professor and provost Michael Bitzer about the latest.