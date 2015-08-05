#Culture360: #BlackTwitter, Ta-Nehisi Coates, NWA and More
'Hashtags are the new protest signs'
Rapper Kendrick Lamar may be a new voice for a generation. We'll discuss that.
NWA was an influencial rap group in the late 80's and 90's and a new biopic is coming out August 14th.
There are all kinds of conversations happening in the multiverse that is social media.
From discussions about Ta-Nehisi Coates’ new book to police brutality, social media takes a look at a wide array of issues in the headlines.
Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American Studies, and Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and multimedia at St. Augustine University's about topics in pop culture.