Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

#Culture360: #BlackTwitter, Ta-Nehisi Coates, NWA and More

1 of 3
'Hashtags are the new protest signs'
Mark Dixon
2 of 3
Rapper Kendrick Lamar may be a new voice for a generation. We'll discuss that.
NRK P3
3 of 3
NWA was an influencial rap group in the late 80's and 90's and a new biopic is coming out August 14th.
Christiaan Triebert
Pop culture enthusiasts Mark Anthony Neal and Natalie Bullock Brown.
Credit http://leftofblack.tumblr.com/
/

There are all kinds of conversations happening in the multiverse that is social media.

From discussions about Ta-Nehisi Coates’ new book to police brutality, social media takes a look at a wide array of issues in the headlines.

Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American Studies, and Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and multimedia at St. Augustine University's about topics in pop culture.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMark Anthony NealNatalie Bullock BrownSocial MediaTwitterTa-Nehisi CoatesN.W.A#BlackTwitter#Culture360Black CulturePop Culture
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio