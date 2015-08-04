Gone Home, The Stories Of Black Coal Miners In Appalachia

Tens of thousands of African-Americans called Appalachia home in the early 20th century, yet most popular representations of the region rarely include details about the black experience.

One young researcher sought to change that through an archival project that examines the history and culture of coal mining communities in eastern Kentucky. Karida Brown grew up in New York, but both of her parents are from Lynch, Ky.

Her family’s story is one of hundreds captured in the new Eastern Kentucky African American Migration Project (EKAAPMP), a partnership between Brown and the Southern Historical Collection.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Karida Brown and her father, Richard Brown, about the ongoing project and current exhibit of the work: “Gone Home: Race and Roots through Appalachia” on view at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Wilson Library through August 20.