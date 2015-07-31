The Fight Against AIDS

Scientists have set their sights on finding a cure for AIDS. At the opening of the International AIDS Society conference in Vancouver, AIDS researchers made a call to action for a worldwide shift in HIV treatment.

They now suggest that doctors provide medication immediately after a diagnosis instead of first waiting for the signs of illness to appear.

Host Frank Stasio talks with AIDS researcher and a professor of medicine at UNC Chapel Hill Dr. David Margolis about the shift in treatment, the possibility of stopping the sexual transmission of HIV, and the future of AIDS research in the Triangle.