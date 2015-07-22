Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Secrets Of Great-Aunt Henrietta

1 of 4
Henrietta Bingham (middle) with her brother, nephews and nieces in 1942.
Emily Bingham
2 of 4
Henrietta Bingham as a debutante around the time her father married Mary Lily Kenan Flagler.
Emily Bingham
3 of 4
Henrietta Bingham in London in 1923.
Emily Bingham
4 of 4
A snapshot of Henrietta Bingham's lover and tennis champion, Helen Hull Jacobs, from the mid-1930s.
Emily Bingham

When Emily Bingham chose to become an author and historian she set one rule for herself: she would never write anything about her own family. The legendary Louisville media moguls had already been in the headlines far too much for stories about their family politics and lawsuits.

But once Emily started to learn more about her great-aunt Henrietta, she couldn’t hold herself back. She spent years sorting through hundreds of artifacts, including handwritten letters, medical records, and a trunk full of colorful belongings. She found remnants of Henrietta’s many love affairs with prominent women and men ranging from world-famous tennis star Helen Hull Jacobs to artists in the Bloomsbury group.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Emily Bingham about her new book “Irrepressible: The Jazz Age Life of Henrietta Bingham” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/2015) and the lasting legacy of her great-aunt today.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsHenrietta BinghamEmily BinghamIrrepressible: The Jazz Age Life of Henrietta BinghamHelen Hull JacobsBloomsbury GroupJazz Age1920'sAmerican HistorySexualityBisexualityFamily History
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio