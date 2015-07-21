Voices On The Edge Of The American Revolution

Stories of the American Revolution often engender images of Paul Revere on horseback, George Washington crossing the Delaware or Red Coats firing during the Boston Massacre.

But down along the Gulf Coast, there were others involved in the revolution, many of whom changed American history.

Kathleen DuVal, professor of American history at UNC-Chapel Hill, penned “Independence Lost: Lives on the Edge of the American Revolution” (Random House/2015) to shed light on the stories of eight little-known revolutionary figures.

DuVal will be reading at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham on July 30 at 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kathleen DuVal about her book and her motivation to uncover these lesser-known stories.