Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Voices On The Edge Of The American Revolution

Image of Kathleen DuVal. Kathleen DuVal is a professor of history at UNC-Chapel Hill and author of 'Independence Lost.'
Mary Lide Parker
/

Stories of the American Revolution often engender images of Paul Revere on horseback, George Washington crossing the Delaware or Red Coats firing during the Boston Massacre.

But down along the Gulf Coast, there were others involved in the revolution, many of whom changed American history.

Kathleen DuVal, professor of American history at UNC-Chapel Hill, penned “Independence Lost: Lives on the Edge of the American Revolution” (Random House/2015) to shed light on the stories of eight little-known revolutionary figures. 

DuVal will be reading at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham on July 30 at 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kathleen DuVal about her book and her motivation to uncover these lesser-known stories.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKathleen DuValUNC-Chapel HillIndependence LostRegulator BookshopAmerican RevolutionGeorge WashingtonPaul RevereGulf Coast
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio