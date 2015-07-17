Investigation Reveals Efforts To Save Sweepstakes Games

Nearly three years after North Carolina outlawed Internet sweepstakes games, a new report shows how hard owners fought to keep them going.

They spent $10 million on lawyers and lobbyists over four years.

The investigation has led to the resignation of one member of the state Board of Elections.

Some of the money also went to political campaigns in North Carolina, but the report says there were no violations of campaign finance law.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Craig Jarvis, reporter for the Raleigh News & Observer about the investigation.