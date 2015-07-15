Bringing The World Home To You

The Illusion of Perfect Warfare

Image of a drone being launched. The U.S. Navy launches an aeriel drone during a weapons firing exercise off the coast of Brazil in 2011.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stuart Phillips
/
Flickr Creative Commons
The U.S. Navy launches an aeriel drone during a weapons firing exercise off the coast of Brazil in 2011.

Have you ever wondered why seemingly successful wars never seem to end?

Author and intelligence expert William M. Arkin tries to answer the question of unending wars in his new book Unmanned: Drones, Data, and the Illusion of Perfect Warfare (Little, Brown and Company/ 2015). Arkin argues the digital revolution’s creation of drones and a reluctance to put boots on the ground yields seemingly endless warfare.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Arkin about the history of drones, how they are used in warfare and the cost to society. 

