The State of Things

'The Jezebel Remedy:' A Legal Thriller From A Circuit Court Judge

Joe and Lisa Stone are small-town attorneys in Virginia. The fine residents of Henry County know Stone and Stone as the firm that looks out for the little guy. 

But when an investigation into the apparent death of a paranoid, crackpot inventor reveals an invention that could be worth millions and a big pharmaceutical company that will stop at nothing to own it, things get a little murky for Stone and Stone. 

The saga is the premise of Judge Martin Clark's newest legal thriller, The Jezebel Remedy (Alfred A. Knopf/2015).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Clark about the book. Clark reads at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
