'The Jezebel Remedy:' A Legal Thriller From A Circuit Court Judge

Joe and Lisa Stone are small-town attorneys in Virginia. The fine residents of Henry County know Stone and Stone as the firm that looks out for the little guy.

But when an investigation into the apparent death of a paranoid, crackpot inventor reveals an invention that could be worth millions and a big pharmaceutical company that will stop at nothing to own it, things get a little murky for Stone and Stone.

The saga is the premise of Judge Martin Clark's newest legal thriller, The Jezebel Remedy (Alfred A. Knopf/2015).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Clark about the book. Clark reads at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Thursday at 7 p.m.