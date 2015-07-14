State Lawmakers Return To Raleigh As Greensboro Sues Over Redistricting
Members of the General Assembly are back in Raleigh after a week-long vacation. They still must pass a budget for the next two years and consider several other bills, including Medicaid reform and Gov. Pat McCrory's bond proposal.
And Greensboro challenges the legislature’s measure changing voting districts for the city council.
Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about the legislature's agenda for the rest of the summer.