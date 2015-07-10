Bringing The World Home To You

The Three Davids: Holt, LaMotte and Wilcox

1 of 3
The Three Davids are a new musical collaboration between Asheville musicians David Holt (middle), David LaMotte (left) and David Wilcox (right).
Lynne Harty
2 of 3
David Holt (left) is a four-time Grammy winner, David Wilcox (middle) is a well known singer-songwriter and David LaMotte (right) is an author, speaker and peacemaker in addition to being a musician.
Lynne Harty
3 of 3
The Three Davids' first concert sold out in Asheville, and they will play their second concert in Cary.
Lynne Harty

David Holt, David LaMotte and David Wilcox all knew each other as members of the Asheville music scene, but they'd never played together.

Holt and LaMotte ended up at the same airport in the summer of 2014, and some small talk led to the idea of the three of them linking up as one musical collaboration. Soon enough, The Three Davids was born.

Host Frank Stasio talks with David Holt, David LaMotte and David Wilcox about forming a new band in the midst of their own careers.

Set List:

"The Drover Song" (starts at 2:23)

"Rusty Old American Dream" (6:59)

"Taste The Light" (14:15)

The Three Davids will perform at the Cary Arts Center tomorrow at 8 p.m.

They posted a video online of all three playing together as a preview for their concert.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGvK9qWburU&feature=youtu.be

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
