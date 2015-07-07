Carla Overbeck And Cindy Parlow Cone Weigh In On The Rise Of Women's Soccer

The United States women's national soccer team won its third World Cup title this past weekend. The American women have been dominant since FIFA created the tournament in 1991.

Today's success is thanks in large part to the women who built the program in the 1990s. The hype and drama of the title in 1999 is regarded as a milestone not just for women's soccer, but for professional sports in the United States.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carla Overbeck and Cindy Parlow Cone, two members of the 1999 Women's World Cup championship team, about Sunday's victory and the rise of women's soccer.

Relieve the penalty kicks from the 1999 final in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uos71JHj6nE