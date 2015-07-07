Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Carla Overbeck And Cindy Parlow Cone Weigh In On The Rise Of Women's Soccer

Image of US Women's National Soccer Team huddling up.
kkimphotography
/
Flickr Creative Commons

The United States women's national soccer team won its third World Cup title this past weekend. The American women have been dominant since FIFA created the tournament in 1991.

Today's success is thanks in large part to the women who built the program in the 1990s. The hype and drama of the title in 1999 is regarded as a milestone not just for women's soccer, but for professional sports in the United States. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carla Overbeck and Cindy Parlow Cone, two members of the 1999 Women's World Cup championship team, about Sunday's victory and the rise of women's soccer.

Relieve the penalty kicks from the 1999 final in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uos71JHj6nE

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSoccerFIFAWomen's World CupCindy Parlow ConeCarla OverbeckUSWNT
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels