The State of Things

The End of Consensus

Image of the jacket cover image of The End of Consensus
UNC Press

School board elections usually garner little public attention, but in 2009, media outlets across the country were covering the contentious school board election in Wake County. The election occurred against a backdrop of increasing concerns over student assignment policies, tremendous population growth, and the rise of the state’s Republican party.

Republicans took over the school board and formally ended the policy that used bussing for diversity. The new book “The End of Consensus” (UNC Press/2015) argues that this election represented the end of a decade-long consensus about how to achieve diversity in Wake County public schools. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with co-authors Toby Parcel, professor of sociology at North Carolina State University, and Andy Taylor, professor of political science at North Carolina State University, about their in-depth study of student assignment and diversity in Wake County.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
