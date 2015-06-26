U.S. Supreme Court Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage Nationwide
In a 5-4 ruling today, the U.S. Supreme Court said all 50 states must recognize marriages between same-sex couples. The decision also means those couples can now get married anywhere and have their marriages recognized in all states.
Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote the decision for the majority. Each dissenting justice also wrote his own opinion.
