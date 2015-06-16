McDonald Bane: 2 Parts Art, 1 Part Science

North Carolina artist McDonald "Mackey" Bane says her first art class in college was a disaster.

She promptly changed her major to science, but was drawn back to art when notable modern artist Gregory Ivy gave a class at the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina, which later became UNC-Greensboro.

Bane's science background and her introduction to abstract expressionism during its heyday of the 1950s informed her own work, which uses geometric spacing to create 3D effects on the page.

An upcoming exhibit at the Weatherspoon Art Museum in Greensboro called 2 Parts Art, 1 Part Science chronicles the work of one of North Carolina's foremost modern artists.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bane and gallerist Lee Hansley about the exhibit, and Bane's life and work.