McDonald Bane: 2 Parts Art, 1 Part Science

Mackey Bane creates a 3-D visual effect in this painting.
Lee Hansley
Bane's exhibit will be at the Weatherspoon Art Museum in Greensboro.
Lee Hansley

North Carolina artist McDonald "Mackey" Bane says her first art class in college was a disaster.

She promptly changed her major to science, but was drawn back to art when notable modern artist Gregory Ivy gave a class at the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina, which later became UNC-Greensboro.

Bane's science background and her introduction to abstract expressionism during its heyday of the 1950s informed her own work, which uses geometric spacing to create 3D effects on the page.

An upcoming exhibit at the Weatherspoon Art Museum in Greensboro called 2 Parts Art, 1 Part Science chronicles the work of one of North Carolina's foremost modern artists.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bane and gallerist Lee Hansley about the exhibit, and Bane's life and work.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
