House Passes Bill To Allow Magistrates To Not Perform Marriages

House lawmakers passed a Senate bill today to allow local magistrates to refuse to perform marriages. The measure passed 66-44 after debate that centered on religious freedom arguments. The bill comes after several magistrates resigned in protest over same-sex marriages.

The measure will head to Governor McCrory's desk and he has 10 days to sign or veto the bill.

In the Senate, legislators consider a bill to extend the waiting period for an abortion from 24 to 72 hours.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol reporters Jorge Valencia and Jeff Tiberii about the latest from the legislature.