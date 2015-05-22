Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'Off The Books:' A Career As A North Carolina Columnist

University of South Carolina Press

In his 13 years at the Raleigh News and Observer, J. Peder Zane says he tried to perfect the art of the newspaper column. 

Zane came to North Carolina in 1996 to be the paper's book review editor after years as a reporter for the New York Times. His journalism experience informed the way he would tackle his own commentary: by connecting today's newsmakers to the complex characters in American literature.

More than 100 of his columns about literature, politics and the media have been compiled in a new collection, called Off the Books (University of South Carolina Press/2015).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Zane about his career as a columnist and adapting to changing media.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
