'Off The Books:' A Career As A North Carolina Columnist

In his 13 years at the Raleigh News and Observer , J. Peder Zane says he tried to perfect the art of the newspaper column.

Zane came to North Carolina in 1996 to be the paper's book review editor after years as a reporter for the New York Times . His journalism experience informed the way he would tackle his own commentary: by connecting today's newsmakers to the complex characters in American literature.

More than 100 of his columns about literature, politics and the media have been compiled in a new collection, called Off the Books (University of South Carolina Press/2015).