Mixed-Income Housing: Pros & Cons

In many cities, the crumbling housing projects that once housed the nation's poorest families are being replaced by mixed- income housing developments.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development has made mixed-income housing the preferred model for providing affordable housing. The concept is to deconcentrate individuals who earn lower incomes and to assist those families in maintaining a residence in a community that serves various income levels. A recent study examines the effects of low-income children living alongside more affluent neighbors.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Duke University professor of public policy and psychology and neuroscience Candice Odgers about how living in the shadows of affluent neighbors can cause young boys to exhibit antisocial behavior.