Low-income Housing

-
A federally funded energy assistance program in Wake County hopes to reach more families in need this winter. The program pays residents’ energy providers…
-
It is not as easy to find a place to live in the city of Durham as it used to be just a few years ago. The “Bull City” has made its share of “best places…
-
In many cities, the crumbling housing projects that once housed the nation's poorest families are being replaced by mixed- income housing developments.The…
-
In many cities, the crumbling housing projects that once housed the nation's poorest families are being replaced by mixed- income housing developments.The…
-
Dr. Howard Fuller has dedicated much of his life’s work to eradicating poverty. His work began in 1965, when he went to Durham to work as a community…
-
Dr. Howard Fuller has dedicated much of his life’s work to eradicating poverty. His work began in 1965, when he went to Durham to work as a community…
-
North Carolina has better houses and apartments for sale or rent than in recent years. But Bob Kucab says with that rise in quality, affordability has…
-
Several major property management companies in Carrboro and Chapel Hill are no longer accepting federal housing assistance vouchers. Housing assistance…
-
Federal budget cuts are influencing changes to subsidized housing in Raleigh.This week, the City Council approved a Raleigh Housing Authority plan that…
-
Section 8 is a federal subsidy program that bridges the gap between people with low-income and market rentals. But this summer, Chapel Hill, Carrboro and…