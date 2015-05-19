Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Anne-Claire And The Wild Mystics

1 of 3
Anne-Claire and the Wild Mystics performing live. Their first album will be released this August. The group is a project of rotating musicians fronted by vocalist and composer Anne-Claire Niver.
Mitchell Oliver
2 of 3
Anne-Claire Niver fronts and composes for the group Anne-Claire and the Wild Mystics. Their first album will be released this August.
Anna M. Maynard
3 of 3
Anne-Claire Niver got an opera degree at UNC-Greensboro and now sings and composes music for her collaborative music group Anne-Claire and the Wild Mystics.
Anna M. Maynard

North Carolina native Anne-Claire Niver has been singing since she was a young child. After studying music and vocal performance at UNC-Greensboro and traveling the world, she moved home to North Carolina and started work at a family-owned farm near Rougemont.

Now she spends most of her time thinking about music and songwriting and fronts the band Anne-Claire and the Wild Mystics. The band will release their first album in August.

Anne-Claire and the Wild Mystics perform live with Anne-Claire on vocals, Alex Bingham on bass, Evan Ringel on trombone, Dan Hitchcock on guitar, Annalise Stalls on soprano sax and Nick Horvath on drums. The band performs on May 21st at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro.

Here's a sample of their music:

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Live MusicGreensboroTriad StageThe Carolina TheatreComposerBandAnne-Claire NiverAnne-Claire and the Wild MysticsAlex BinghamEvan RingelDan HitchcockAnnalise StallsiNick Horvath
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio