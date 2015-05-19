North Carolina native Anne-Claire Niver has been singing since she was a young child. After studying music and vocal performance at UNC-Greensboro and traveling the world, she moved home to North Carolina and started work at a family-owned farm near Rougemont.

Now she spends most of her time thinking about music and songwriting and fronts the band Anne-Claire and the Wild Mystics. The band will release their first album in August.

Anne-Claire and the Wild Mystics perform live with Anne-Claire on vocals, Alex Bingham on bass, Evan Ringel on trombone, Dan Hitchcock on guitar, Annalise Stalls on soprano sax and Nick Horvath on drums. The band performs on May 21 st at the Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro.