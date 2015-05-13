Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Land Of No Things

1 of 4
Endec is an art installation by recent UNC-Chapel Hill MFA graduate Eric Pickersgill. It uses 60 images from his grandfather's 8 mm home movies to explore human memory. It's on view at The Ackland Art Museum.
Eric Pickersgill
2 of 4
A creation by recent UNC-Chapel Hill MFA graduate Katy Mixon from her collection of seed paintings.
Katy Mixon
3 of 4
Gesche Würfel's art explores the connection between concentration camps and slave plantations. This photo features a walnut from Stagville Plantation in Durham."
Gesche Würfel
4 of 4
This photo is part of a collection by Gesche Würfel called "At the Hands of Persons Unknown." It explores how trees have been silent witnesses to lynchings throughout the years."
Gesche Würfel

For some artists, making art is about creating something distinct from everything else that came before it. But in a new exhibit on view at The Ackland Art Museum, 11 artists explore the flip side of that artistic impulse. Their work raises questions about the value of creating new objects and explores the ethical and environmental implications of this work.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by exhibit curator Chris Vitiello and three participating artists to preview the exhibit: Eric Pickersgill talks about his installation that uses his grandfather’s old home movies to explore human memory; Katy Mixon shares the philosophy behind milling her own by-product into new work; and Gesche Würfel  discusses her photography and film projects that document lynching sites, concentration camps, and former slave plantations. “The Land of No Things” is on view through June 7, 2015.

Watch Gesche's film project https://vimeo.com/124951910">At the Hands of Persons Unknown.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
