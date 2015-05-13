For some artists, making art is about creating something distinct from everything else that came before it. But in a new exhibit on view at The Ackland Art Museum, 11 artists explore the flip side of that artistic impulse. Their work raises questions about the value of creating new objects and explores the ethical and environmental implications of this work.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by exhibit curator Chris Vitiello and three participating artists to preview the exhibit: Eric Pickersgill talks about his installation that uses his grandfather’s old home movies to explore human memory; Katy Mixon shares the philosophy behind milling her own by-product into new work; and Gesche Würfel discusses her photography and film projects that document lynching sites, concentration camps, and former slave plantations. “The Land of No Things” is on view through June 7, 2015.

Watch Gesche's film project https://vimeo.com/124951910">At the Hands of Persons Unknown.