Laws Against Revenge Porn

North Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation to criminalize revenge porn- the distribution of sexually explicit images without the subject's consent.

The proposal would make it a felony to distribute certain kinds of revenge porn, also called nonconsensual pornography. Sixteen other states have criminalized revenge porn, but not all the laws are created equal, according to University of Miami law professor Mary Anne Franks.

Franks drafted the model legislation many states have used to criminalize nonconsensual pornography.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Franks and Cathy Packer, professor of media law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about the strengths and weaknesses of North Carolina's bill.