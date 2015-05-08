Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Laws Against Revenge Porn

North Carolina may join 16 states criminalizing "revenge porn."
Pixbay.com

North Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation to criminalize revenge porn- the distribution of sexually explicit images without the subject's consent.

The proposal would make it a felony to distribute certain kinds of revenge porn, also called nonconsensual pornography. Sixteen other states have criminalized revenge porn, but not all the laws are created equal, according to University of Miami law professor Mary Anne Franks

Franks drafted the model legislation many states have used to criminalize nonconsensual pornography.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Franks and Cathy Packer, professor of media law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about the strengths and weaknesses of North Carolina's bill.

Revenge Porn2015 NC LegislatureDomestic ViolenceMary Anne FranksCathy PackerUniversity of MiamiUNC-Chapel HillCyber Civil Rights InitiativeTechnology
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio