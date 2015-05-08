Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Durm Born And Reppin' The 919

Poet and Emcee G Yamazawa
Source gyamazawa dot com
/
Poet and Emcee G Yamazawa joins us to talk about life, music and lyrics.

G Yamazawa performance flier
Credit gyamazawa.com
/
gyamazawa.com
G Yamazawa performs Wednesday May 13th at the Pinhook in Durham

Born in Durham, North Carolina and raised by Japanese immigrants, George Masao Yamazawa, Jr. has become one of the top spoken word artists in the country.

But, along with his talents as a poet Yamazawa, better known as Yamazawa, is also evolving into a hip-hop artist and a respected emcee.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Yamazawa about his poetry, his raps and the life experiences that have help to cultivate his lyrics. He will perform at the Pinhook in Durham on May 13th at 9 p.m.  

Here's G Yamazawa's most recent mixtape, 23:

G Yamazawa's poetry can be found all over Youtube, but here's a taste:

G Yamazawa recorded a video in Japan for "Supa Dupa Fly" which is on his latest mixtape.

