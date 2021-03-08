-
How do local artists make it big these days? In the age of recommendation algorithms and music streaming, can a radio DJ spin an indie artist into fame?…
-
How do local artists make it big these days? In the age of recommendation algorithms and music streaming, can a radio DJ spin an indie artist into fame?…
-
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, Kamaya Truitt-Martin is in…
-
What is News?In this episode Durham rapper, G Yamazawa, tells us his thoughts on the news."News has really broadened itself to different forms. One of the…
-
George Yamazawa uses spoken word poetry to address personal conflicts and inner struggles. Yamazawa is a National Poetry Slam Champion and his writing is…
-
Born in Durham, North Carolina and raised by Japanese immigrants, George Masao Yamazawa, Jr. has become one of the top spoken word artists in the…
-
Born in Durham, North Carolina and raised by Japanese immigrants, George Masao Yamazawa, Jr. has become one of the top spoken word artists in the…