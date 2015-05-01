Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Opposite Of Twitter

9355090806_0fb758fe45_o_0.jpg
Flickr/Fredrik Rubensson
/

Media consumers now have more information at their fingertips than ever before, and there is far more news available than any one person could possibly absorb. Writers and journalists are pushed to communicate more succinctly and shorten stories in order to pique readers’ attention.

But a group of artists are trying to buck this trend with an online venue that encourages writers to do exactly the opposite. At Length is a forum for long-form, in-depth writing, art, music and photography.

When I read a novel and it's over it's sometimes crushing. It can be the same with a poem, and I appreciate the places that will publish long-form poems because they are few and far between—Elaine Bleakney, poet and editor

Host Frank Stasio talks with At Length creator and editor-in-chief Jonathan Farmer about his vision for the magazine and his career as a poetry critic. He also talks with At Length contributing poet and editor Elaine Bleakney who will read from her new collection of prose poetry “For Another Writing Back” (Sidebrow Books/2014).

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJonathan FarmerElaine BleakneyAt LengthPoetryLong-Form WritingLong-Form PoetryProseArtPhotographyProse Poetry
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao