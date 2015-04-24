Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Great Variation Of LGBT Rights In Latin America

Javier Corrales authored a report on LGBT rights in Latin America.
Palgrave

 

LGBT rights have expanded more in Latin America than elsewhere in the North Atlantic region, according to a new report by the UNC LGBT Representation and Rights Research Initiative.

Credit Angelica Lozano
Angelica Lozano is the first publicly-gay national politician in Colombia

 Entire countries have legalized same-sex marriage and expanded health services for LGBT individuals. But the region also has countries, like Jamaica, that are some of the most dangerous places in the world to be gay. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Javier Corrales, professor of political science at Amherst College and the author of the report; Angelica Lozano Correa, lawyer and politician, who was Colombia’s first publically-gay legislator; and Jaevion Nelson, an LGBT activist in Jamaica. 

Jamaican LGBT activist Jaevion Nelson
Credit Jaevion Nelson
Jaevion Nelson
Jamaican LGBT activist Jaevion Nelson

 All three speak at an event at UNC’s Fed-Ex Global Education Center this evening at 5:30 p.m.

